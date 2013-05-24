Digg Reader officially named, on track for June launch

Digg's long-awaited Google Reader alternative finally has a name.

The new platform will be known as Digg Reader, said CEO Andrew McLaughlin while speaking at Internet Week New York earlier this week. Rather than act as a separate app, the program will be incorporated into Digg.

"Users will have one download, which is Digg, and the current Digg will have added onto it reader capabilities," McLaughlin said, according to The Next Web, which was in attendance at the event.

Digg Reader, which was announced following Google's decision to abandon its own Reader service, is essentially an RSS reader that brings all of a person's favorite content to one place. It will allow users to "sort and rank" content, according to McLaughlin, and be designed with speed, as well as a clean look and feel, in mind.

McLaughlin also confirmed during his talk that Digg Reader is on schedule and will be launching in June, as expected.