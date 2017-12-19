Didi Chuxing begins recruiting cab drivers, expands to Taiwan

Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images

The race is on again between Uber and its Chinese nemesis.

Didi Chuxing, perhaps better known as an Uber slayer after it acquired Uber's business in China, is expanding to Taiwan, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, adding that the company intends to work as a taxi hailing platform there.

The move will see Didi competing with Uber again. To start, Didi is hiring licensed cab drivers in Taiwan via a local authorised franchisee, so it complies with local rules.

Uber only resumed its services in Taiwan in April after it had to hit the brakes for failing to meet local regulations in February. A redesigned business model -- namely partnering with licensed rental car and taxi companies -- put it in the authorities' good books again.

Didi may not be a familiar name to those outside of China because the company hasn't been as aggressive as Uber has been in expanding to global markets. Still, it's huge in China, where it's one of three tech companies that insiders believe will be the next Chinese tech superpowers, like Tencent, which became the first in Asia to cross $500 billion in valuation last month.

While its expansion has been slower than Uber, Didi has won the support of other tech powerhouses, including Apple, Japanese telco, Softbank and Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba. It has also been investing in Uber's rivals, including Lyft, Ola in India and Grab in Southeast Asia.

Didi Chuxing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: 20-minute Uber ride cost over $14,000

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.