Did Samsung just leak its own Samsung Galaxy Watch?

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

Well, Samsung seems to have confirmed that its next watch is indeed the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The expected smartwatch showed up on Samsung's own website in the US this morning, in a 42mm rose gold model. The model number, SM-R810NZDAXAR, didn't quite match up with recent reported filings to the FCC, but the "R800" part matches earlier reports on the product line's name. This could be a particular variant.

The link connected to a dead page, but the listing showed a photo and the product description, as you can see above. The watch sighting was tipped to me on Twitter by @sugabeticme, who found the link this morning. The listing was still live at the time of this post, alongside a collection of Gear S2, Gear S3 and Gear Sport models. But it's gone now.

Here's another screenshot of the watch on Samsung's website from today:

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

CNET has reached out to Samsung for comment.

