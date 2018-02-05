CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Now Playing: Watch this: Diamonds are a smartphone's best friend (The 3:59 Ep....

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Diamonds are a smartphone's best friend (The 3:59 Ep. 350) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher