DHS computer systems reportedly suffer glitch

Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

The US Department of Homeland Security's computer systems are so secure even its employees can't access them.

Employees in the Washington, DC area were unable to get on to some of the department's computer systems on Tuesday morning, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified people. It was unclear how many DHS employees were affected by the glitch or whether it crimped the department's activities.

Reuters reported personal identity verification cards issued to federal employees and contractors may have been responsible for the problems.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesman didn't have an immediate comment.