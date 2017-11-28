Detachable tablets will be lit over the next 4 years

Sarah Tew/CNET

A new business forecast estimates that despite weaker demand for computers and tablets, the market for such devices is only expected to decline 2 percent over the next four years.

The forecast comes from business market research company International Data Corporation (IDC) which tracks shipping data for computers and tablets. Over a period of five years, IDC estimates that the overall market for computers and tablets will shrink from 435.1 million shipments in 2016 to 393.9 million in 2021.

What's interesting is that lumped into those numbers are detachable tablets like the Microsoft Surface Pro, which are expected to grow from 21.5 million shipments in 2016 to 37.1 million shipments in 2021. So time to get practice up on your stylus skills.

For a more detailed look at IDC's forecast check out the post on its website.