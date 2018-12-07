Despite infamous hit, Elon Musk says he has 'no idea how to smoke pot'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will appear on 60 Minutes Sunday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. (Disclaimer: CBS is CNET's parent company).

In the interview, the eccentric CEO will have to answer for some of his recent actions.

For example, Musk took a lot of heat in September for smoking weed during a filming of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. In the 60 Minutes trailer, he responds to questions about this by saying, "I do not smoke pot. As anyone who watched that podcast could tell, I have no idea how to smoke pot, or anything, I don't know how to smoke anything, honestly."

Despite these claims, people have speculated about Musk's affinity for weed culture. In August he tweeted that he was considering taking Telsa private at $420 a share. The number 420 is tied to smoking pot, and April 20 (4/20) is a stoner's holiday. Whether Musk meant this as a marijuana reference or not, these actions ultimately resulted in him getting sued by the SEC.

The 60 Minutes interview also brings up other Musk controversies, like when he insinuated the Thai rescue diver was a pedophile and his Boring Company selling thousands of flamethrowers online.

"First of all, I am somewhat impulsive," Musk tells the interviewer, "and I don't really want to adhere to some CEO template."

In terms of business, Musk also talked about the potential of buying a closed GM plant for Tesla.

You can watch the full 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

Tesla declined to comment.