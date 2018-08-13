Desert Island Discs and other BBC podcasts wash up on Spotify

Desert Island Discs and other BBC podcasts are now available on Spotify in the UK.

New editions of the BBC's latest podcasts will appear on the music streaming service alongside a back catalogue of past episodes available to browse and listen now.

Podcasts added to Spotify include Short Cuts, presented by Josie Long, and the science-themed Infinite Monkey Cage with Brian Cox and Robin Ince.

As well as the latest episodes from Radio 4 presented by Kirsty Young, the archive of Desert Island Discs episodes stretches back to the 1950s.