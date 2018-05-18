Denon's parent company Sound United has announced it has reached a settlement with Sonos over potential patent infringement by Denon's HEOS wireless speakers.

Sonos sued Denon back in 2014 as it said the HEOS lineup was too similar to Sonos' own and infringed on at least four of its patents.

"Our direction with HEOS is unchanged, and we'll continue providing amazing-sounding solutions globally while furthering our vision of delivering joy to the world through sound" Kevin Duffy, CEO of Sound United said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Sound United confirmed that the HEOS range will remain unchanged, though either Sonos nor Sound United have released the terms of the agreement.

Sonos is due to announce its newest product in early June -- tipped to be a voice-operated update to the Playbar -- while Denon's last HEOS-branded product was the HEOS AVR announced in March 2017. Meanwhile, most Denon and Marantz receivers now offer HEOS compatibility.

Representatives for Sonos did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

