Dell Performance Portable SSD is "world’s most compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device"

Dell unveiled "the world's most compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device." The Dell Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD goes on sale February 28 with the 500GB model going for $439 and the 1TB model for $799.
The drive is very compact, at only 16mm thick. It's fast, with transfer speeds up to 2650MB/second and it has no mechanical storage components so it's more resistant to drops and falls.
