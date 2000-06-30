CNET también está disponible en español.

Dell, Novell, software start-up aim to tap ASP trend

As the market for application hosting gains momentum, software makers VMware and Novell plan products targeted at hosted service providers, and computer giant Dell beefs up its own offering.

 

VMware set to capitalize on server market
The software maker, like many in the Internet-centric high-tech world, sees the server market as a lucrative new area ready for colonization.

Dell to include NetObjects software with hosting service
The company's Web hosting operation plans to give away copies of NetObjects Fusion Web authoring software and to offer a new lower-cost hosting plan.

Novell to target software services to Web hosts
The network software maker is tapping the lucrative market of helping Web hosting companies speed the delivery of Web pages.
