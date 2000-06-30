Dell, Novell, software start-up aim to tap ASP trend

|
As the market for application hosting gains momentum, software makers VMware and Novell plan products targeted at hosted service providers, and computer giant Dell beefs up its own offering.
VMware set to capitalize on server market
The software maker, like many in the Internet-centric high-tech world, sees the server market as a lucrative new area ready for colonization.
Dell to include NetObjects software with hosting service
Novell to target software services to Web hosts
