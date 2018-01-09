CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Desktops

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop still cheap, now VR-ready

Dell's budget gaming desktop starts at $800, but you can now configure it with higher-power Intel CPUs and Nvidia graphics.

dell-inspiron-gaming-desktop-intel-08

 Sarah Tew/CNET

When Dell initially launched its budget and relatively low-key (for a gaming system) Inspiron Gaming Desktop, it was limited to AMD processors and maxed out at an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. For 2018, Dell has expanded the power potential of the system with the ability to configure it with up to an 8th-generation six-core Core i7-8700 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 -- encompassing configurations with entry-level to decent VR performance.

Fully kitted out, the budget system isn't quite as budgety -- the $800 base configuration is a Core i3 with a hard disk drive -- but it should still be a decent deal. (Directly converted, about £590 and AU$1,022.)

The upgraded configuration options are available now.

Sony Aibo 2018
49
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

PC preview: What to expect from laptops, desktops and tablets at CES this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

CES 2018
Next Article: Samsung's next big thing isn't something you can buy