Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition redesigned for pen users

For its new Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition, announced at CES 2019, Dell created a new hinge design that allows you to store the computer's full-size active pen right at the top of the keyboard.

Drop the pen in the garage and it magnetically holds it in place. The hinge rotates so the pen remains accessible regardless of the position the screen is in. Close the screen to the keyboard and the pen is safely stowed inside.

A pen garage is a seemingly small innovation, but having to hunt for a pen when you want to use it is a big sticking point for two-in-one users. And as the market for premium models continues to grow, this slight design difference could give Dell an edge on competition such as HP's leather-clad Spectre Folio and the Lenovo Yoga C930 with its 360-degree soundbar hinge.

The new pen notch manages to avoid getting in the way of cooling the system. Air is blown out through the hinge, preventing the vents from being blocked when it's on a softer surface like a pillow. The cooling is adaptive too, adjusting depending on how the computer's being used.

The Black Edition's keyboard was redesigned also with a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader. Dell said the change freed up enough space on the 15-inch laptop to allow for a number pad. Narrower bezels around the displays shrank the overall footprint. But if you want it significantly smaller, a 13.3-inch version will also be available.

Dell did not say what components would be used in the Black Edition and pricing wasn't immediately available. We're expecting more details in May. A silver model without a pen garage will also be on sale.

