CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Deal of the day: Olevia LCD TV for $590

This deal takes $200 off Buy.com's already discounted price.

For those of you who love a bargain, but are lacking the time and energy to wade through the sea of online deals, CNET News.com is now highlighting just one great offer on a daily basis.

What: Olevia LT26HVX 26-inch LCD TV
How much: $589.99 after $200 rebate
Shipping: Free
Where: Buy.com (via TechBargains.com)
When: Now until Dec. 31

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real