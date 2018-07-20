Deadpool's on a Comic-Con toilet seat cover because of course he is

Roger Cheng/CNET

Deadpool is making a different kind of splash at San Diego Comic-Con.

In one of the more bizarre marketing stunts, the people behind the marketing for Deadpool 2 stuffed toilet seat covers in at least some men and women's restrooms at the San Diego Convention Center, ensuring the "Merc with a Mouth" gets a little too close to your bottom.

"This is all Fox could afford!" was written above his head.

That's not even close to the truth. Fox set up a small booth with an animatronic Deadpool fronting a band of Chuck E. Cheese-style animal band members (Deadpool's Super Duper Dance Party) to promote the upcoming release of Deadpool 2 and the Super Duper Cut on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Sadly, the animatronic Deadpool didn't sing, instead playing the X-Force theme song that served as the character's theme song.

Deadpool 2 performed well at the box office after winning critical praise for its comedy and proved to be a worthy sequel.

Deadpool is slated to hold a panel at Comic-Con on Saturday.

