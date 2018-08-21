Deadpool 2 is now on Blu-ray, Digital HD: Every way to watch

20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2 is now available to watch at home, along with an extended Super Duper Cut of the movie that adds extended scenes and different jokes. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz.

The X-Men trainee movie is now available on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, DVD and digital stores such as iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now.

You can link any of the aforementioned digital stores to the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, giving you the ability to watch your purchased copy on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

To promote the release of the physical edition of the Deadpool sequel, Reynolds posted a baby-themed video Monday with the ever-growing antihero.

The lengthier version of Deadpool 2 even includes a few new post-credits scenes, which get even spicier than the ones included in the theatrical release.

First published Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. PT.

Update, Aug. 20: Added latest release information becomes available.