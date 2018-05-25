Deadpool 2 goes Golden Girls, thanks you for being a friend

Deadpool 2 did well enough at the box office on opening weekend to knock fellow Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War out of the top spot. The Deadpool 2 team is so grateful for this success, they posted a Golden Girls theme song and intro-credits homage on Friday. Watch it and weep.

The video mixes Deadpool scenes with the jaunty "thank you for being a friend" lyrics made famous by the hit '80s sitcom featuring four older women living together. It's all edited together in feel-good retro style.

If you're unfamiliar with the Deadpool universe, this whole thing might seem a little weird. But it's well established that Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) totally has a thing for Bea Arthur, the actress who played Dorothy Zbornak on The Golden Girls.

The Katanas are named Bea and Arthur. Bea is a dedicated performer and a joy to work with. Arthur's grumpy-wumpy. https://t.co/2GIR8KCV6l — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 9, 2015

Surviving Golden Girl actress Betty White made sure to share the video on Twitter Friday.

Go ahead and watch the Deadpool 2 tribute. Then you can thank the snarky superhero for getting that theme song stuck in your head for the rest of the day.