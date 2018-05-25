Deadpool 2 goes Golden Girls, thanks you for being a friend

Deadpool 2 did well enough at the box office on opening weekend to knock fellow Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War out of the top spot. The Deadpool 2 team is so grateful for this success, they posted a Golden Girls theme song and intro-credits homage on Friday. Watch it and weep.
The video mixes Deadpool scenes with the jaunty "thank you for being a friend" lyrics made famous by the hit '80s sitcom featuring four older women living together. It's all edited together in feel-good retro style.
If you're unfamiliar with the Deadpool universe, this whole thing might seem a little weird. But it's well established that Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) totally has a thing for Bea Arthur, the actress who played Dorothy Zbornak on The Golden Girls.
Surviving Golden Girl actress Betty White made sure to share the video on Twitter Friday.
Go ahead and watch the Deadpool 2 tribute. Then you can thank the snarky superhero for getting that theme song stuck in your head for the rest of the day.
