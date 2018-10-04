DC Universe's Titans is getting a second season ahead of its debut

Warner Bros.

DC Universe's first original drama, Titans, is getting a second season before its premiere.

Geoff Johns, DC Entertainment's chief creative officer, announced the early renewal Wednesday during a New York Comic-Con screening of the show, which will debut Oct. 12 on DC Universe in the US and play internationally on Netflix.

Johns said that storylines and characters are already planned for the second season.

Titans, which is a darker take on the team previously featured in two animated series and comic books, stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy and Anna Diop as Starfire. The first season will run for 11 episodes.

The pickup also comes with the announcement that the Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco will voice Harley Quinn in DC Universe's upcoming animated series titled after the villain (or antihero, depending on the story). Future DC Universe shows will include Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, Stargirl and and Young Justice: Outsiders.