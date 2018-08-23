DC streaming platform to launch daily show for your comics fix

DC Entertainment

Subscribers to DC Universe, a subscription service covering DC movies, comics and shows, will have another way to stay on top of what's happening in the DC world.

The service will also include DC Daily, a daily news show, the company said Wednesday via blogpost.

"DC Daily will offer fans entertaining news and insights, exclusive guest appearances, interviews and panel discussions with some of the most knowledgeable voices in the DC universe," according to the post.

The show kicks off Aug. 29 with a livestream hosted by comedian and comic book writer Kevin Smith.

And for those who won't be paying the $7.99 per month subscription for DC Universe, certain segments of the show be available outside the app. DC Universe will launch before the end of the year.