David Letterman gets a Netflix series streaming next year

Andrew Toth/Getty

David Letterman signed off "The Late Show" in 2015, retiring after 33 years of work in late-night television. Now in 2018, he moves to Netflix.

The streaming service announced that Letterman will host six hour-long episodes during which he will have a long-form conversation with one guest while also producing field segments away from the studio. The currently untitled show will premiere sometime next year.

Since entering retirement, Letterman has grown a stunning beard and has made appearances on the internet in videos like the "Boiling the Frog" web series about climate change.

And while he said he bowed from the CBS talk show to spend time with his family (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company), Letterman said in the announcement that it was time to return to work.

"If you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first," Letterman quipped.