David Harbour just revealed himself as 'Hellboy' on Twitter

Comic book creator Mike Mignola revealed in May that a "Hellboy" reboot was in the works, with Stranger Things' David Harbour as the cigar-smoking, cat-loving son-of-a-demon. The only question was, could Harbour take on a role that was made famous by Ron Perlman in Guillermo del Toro's original in 2004 and "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" in 2008?

Today, Harbour posted a picture of himself as Hellboy to his Twitter account, though the tweet was later deleted. But that's OK, because the film's Twitter account presented a full-color version, if you count red and black as full-color.

The reboot, to be directed by Neil Marshall, best known for his work on "The Descent" and "Game Of Thrones," will be titled "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen," and this new shot with Harbour in full makeup is sure to get "Hellboy" fans excited.

Harbour will be joined by Milla Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Professor Broom, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as Ganeida and Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimi. The writers of the film are Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and Mignola.

"Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" doesn't as yet have a concrete release date, but is currently slated for sometime in 2018.

