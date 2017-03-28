David Cameron may have lobbied for Uber while PM

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

There's an old saying that there's no such thing as bad publicity. Uber might disagree. Lately the ride-sharing company has come under fire for everything from tolerating a culture of sexual harassment to the CEO Travis Kalanick fighting with one of its drivers over compensation and declining fares.

Now Uber finds itself in the middle of a UK lobbying scandal that took place in 2015 between the Prime Minister's office and the office of the London Mayor.

Yesterday the Daily Mail reported that David Cameron while Prime Minister of the UK lobbied London's then mayor Boris Johnson to allow Uber to operate in London.

Back in April of 2015, Uber faced protests by London black cab drivers about the company wanting to operate in London. Initially Johnson supported taxi industry's fight against Uber.

But according to emails and other documents obtained by the Daily Mail under the Freedom of Information Act, Daniel Korski an aide for Cameron allegedly had full authority of Cameron to get Johnson to stop attacking Uber.

If the allegations made against Cameron are true, this raises questions about the ex-Prime Minister's motivations both personal and financial for wanting Uber to operate in London as well as ties his office had with the company.

Uber points to the support the company had throughout London in 2015. A spokesperson for Uber said, "More than 200,000 Londoners signed a petition in autumn 2015 against plans for things like five minute minimum waiting times. They were also condemned by consumer groups, the media, and even the Competition and Markets Authority."

Downing Street and the London Mayor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.