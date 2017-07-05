Darknet 101: Your guide to the badlands of the internet

Andrew Brookes/Getty Images

Hacked login details, cybersecurity exploits for hire, guns, drugs and ammo -- if there's something shady going on online, chances are it's happening on the darknet.

But for those of us used to opening Chrome or Safari to get online, the darknet is an entirely different beast. How does it work? How is it different to the "surface web"? And what do you need to know before you wade in?

The deep web

The first thing to remember: The darknet is not the same as the "deep web."

The deep web refers to any part of the internet that isn't discoverable by a search engine. But that doesn't mean it's suspicious -- there are plenty of sites you visit in your day-to-day browsing that fall into this category.

When you log in to internet banking, you've navigated to a specific location online, but one that's not served up in Google results. The same goes for the different pages that pop up in webmail services, like Gmail, or academic databases on a university network.

It's hard to estimate just how big the deep web is, but the commonly-cited research (albeit from 2001) puts the deep web at 400 to 550 times the size of the "surface web."

The darknet

If the surface web is the tip of the iceberg and the deep web is what's below the water, then the darknet is what you'll find deep in the blackest waters below. The darknet is the network itself, whereas the dark web is the content that is served up on these networks.

This is where you'll find the kind of marketplaces that ply their trade in illicit wares -- what security researcher Brian Krebs calls the "hidden crime bazaars that can only be accessed through special software that obscures one's true location online."

Anonymity is the key here. Whistleblowers, activists and political dissidents certainly have good reason to obscure their online location and post with anonymity on the deep web and the darknet, but that level of secrecy is also sought by criminals.

Browsing the darknet

This isn't just a matter of heading to darknet.com and having a snoop -- you'll need specific software and a dedicated browser. Tor (and its dedicated Tor Browser) is probably the most famous of these, though there are others, including I2P and Freenet.

Using software originally known as The Onion Router (think layers and layers of encryption), Tor secures traffic by routing it through a network of secure relays that anonymise traffic. These relays are run by volunteers around the world who donate their server bandwidth.

Think of it like a network of safehouses: You travel through underground tunnels that run along the lines of the streets above, and you pop out where you want using safe houses donated by fellow network users.

It's important to remember that Tor is not illegal software, just like using torrenting software isn't illegal until you use it for sharing pirated movies. Tor says plenty of "normal people" use its service, as well as citizen journalists, whistleblowers, law enforcement and, according to Human Rights Watch, Chinese dissidents. Tor estimates only about 4 percent of traffic over its network is for hidden services (or dark web content); the rest is people accessing regular internet sites with greater anonymity.

What lies beneath

Wherever you have anonymous traffic on hidden networks, the criminal activity will follow.

Guns? You got it. Drugs? Name your price. Guns made out of drugs, and when they shoot, they shoot drugs at you? Go ahead, do your worst.

But alongside conventional criminal fare, you'll also find plenty of cybercriminal services. Hackers selling stolen data, cybercriminals selling security exploits -- it's all being sold if you look in the right place. And with the rise of bitcoin, the "currency of choice" on the darknet, virtually-anonymous payments are easier than ever.

When Target was hacked in 2013, customer card details turned up on darknet marketplaces. Hackers have tried to do the same with Yahoo login credentials, and details of O2 phone network customers in the UK.

And more recently in Australia, an anonymous darknet user has offered up access to the Medicare records of "any Australian" for just 0.0089 bitcoin ($22, AU$30, £18).

That's not to mention the things you really don't want to see. Europol says the darknet and other peer-to-peer networks are still the "main platform" for sharing child abuse material. With links on the darknet typically just alphanumeric strings of nonsense (think kwyjibo.onion) it can be very hard to know what you're getting.

It's the darknet after all -- be careful what you click for.

3:43 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is

cool.