Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Fizzgig! Skeksis! Gelflings! The magical 1982 film "The Dark Crystal" is filled with fantastical characters from the world of Thra created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

The dark fairy tale told through puppets -- and not the cheerful Muppets we're used to -- mesmerized Henson fans of all ages.

Netflix will continue the saga with a 10-episode prequel series called "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," which will feature fantastical creatures created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. And fans are getting a chance to be part of puppet history through a design contest.

Draw an original design for a small, woodland creature -- that isn't a variation of an existing "Dark Crystal" species such as Skeksis, Mystic, Podling, etc. -- and submit it online.

Be sure to include a front and side view of your creature, as well as a 50- to 100-word paragraph about your new creature, including its name, brief back story and characteristics.

Brian Froud, who is the conceptual designer of the original "Dark Crystal" film, and other experts selected by The Jim Henson Company will serve as judges.

The winner will be awarded $500 and "their concept design will be crafted and built by Jim Henson's Creature Shop to make a possible cameo appearance" in 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,'" according to the Dark Crystal website.

This is an opportunity to create a creature that fans wish could become a pet (like the adorable, furry Fizzgig) or give us all nightmares like the creepy Skeksis.

Submissions are due November 22. "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" will air on Netflix in 2018.

