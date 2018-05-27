CNET también está disponible en español.

Sports

Danica Patrick fans tweet well-wishes after her Indy 500 crash

The race car driver heads into retirement, but with a crash ending her final race.

AUTO: MAY 27 IndyCar Series - Indianapolis 500

Danica Patrick's final race before retirement ends in a crash.

 Icon Sportswire

Fans are tweeting support for Danica Patrick after her final race before retirement ended in a crash.

Patrick's car hit the wall on lap 67 of the Indy 500 on Sunday, reports CBS Sports, and she was admitted and released from the infield hospital.

While it's an unfortunate end to her career, many of her fans took to Twitter to offer support and spotlight her career accomplishments.

And driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. also thanked Parick for her career.

Patrick's career stretches back to 2005 when she first raced for IndyCar. She became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race in 2008. She's raced in NASCAR for seven years, and announced her retirement last year.

