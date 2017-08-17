Daily Stormer offline again as Cloudflare pulls support

Pacific Press

The Daily Stormer is offline again Wednesday after internet security provider Cloudflare dropped support for the neo-Nazi website.

The site, which has been called the "top hate site in America," vanished from the web Monday after GoDaddy and Google its pulled the domain following an aggressive story it published about Heather Heyer, who was killed on Saturday while counter-protesting against white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The site reappeared Wednesday with a new Russian domain, Dailystormer.ru, but was again offline after Cloudflare pulled its denial-of-service attack protection for the site. The San Francisco-based company said it has stopped proxying the site's, stopped answering DNS requests for it and has taken steps to prevent it from registering for the company's services again.

"Our terms of service reserve the right for us to terminate users of our network at our sole discretion," Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said in a statement. "The tipping point for us making this decision was that the team behind Daily Stormer made the claim that we were secretly supporters of their ideology.

"Like a lot of people, we've felt angry at these hateful people for a long time, but we have followed the law and remained content neutral as a network," he said. "We could not remain neutral after these claims of secret support by Cloudflare."

A version of the site site has moved onto the darknet, which can only be accessed through the Tor browser.

With the move, Cloudflare joins a slew of companies seeking to quash white supremacist activity on the web in the wake of the Charlottesville attack. Apple and PayPal have disabled support of their services at websites that sell merchandise glorifying white nationalists and support hate groups, while Reddit and Facebook have each banned entire hate groups.

