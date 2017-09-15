D20 waffle maker rolls a critical hit for breakfast

ThinkGeek

Breakfast is the time of day when we sip coffee, pour maple syrup and slay a small army of ogres, owlbears and beholders. If that sounds like an accurate description of your morning meal, you'll want to check out ThinkGeek's Critical Hit D20 Waffle Maker.

With a Death Star waffle maker and a keyboard-shaped waffle iron already for sale, it was really only a matter of time before the Dungeons & Dragons crowd got its own waffles to love.

The D20 gadget turns out a hexagonal, die-shaped waffle with the number 20 facing up, so you never have to worry about a bad roll at breakfast.

The waffle maker costs $29.99 (£22, AU$38). ThinkGeek will ship it abroad, but it comes with a US-style grounded plug and isn't rated for the UK and Australia electrical systems, so it would most likely end up as a purely decorative item.

In case you're wondering, ThinkGeek says waffles are Lawful Good because they follow rules and have well-ordered structures. That probably means scrambled eggs are Chaotic Neutral and doughnuts are Lawful Evil.