D-Link's newest mesh Wi-Fi is a triband AC2200 system due out in the second quarter of 2018. The two-pack will cost you $320 (about £235 or AU$400) and cover up to 6,000 square feet (about 570 square meters).

That's an impressive range compared to other current mesh systems. With two units, for example, the Google Wifi covers only 3,000 square feet (280 square meters) and the Netgear Orbi covers 5,000 (465). The Linksys Velop covers 6,000 but needs three devices to do it.

Unlike other mesh systems, you can use D-Link's new upright, cylindrical system to extend your current network. That means you can keep your current setup and router. We'll have to wait and see which routers are compatible, but it's encouraging to know you probably won't have to scrap all your old equipment.

More features from D-Link's COVR-2202 mesh system include:

Smart roaming to seamlessly hop from one access point to the next



Band steering to automatically connect to either 2.4GHz or 5GHz, whichever has a stronger signal



Setup via D-Link app or a browser



Support for wired or wireless dedicated backhaul to alleviate network congestion



3x3 internal antennas placed vertical and horizontal for optimal connections



Two gigabit WAN/LAN ports, MU-MIMO and three spatial streams for faster speeds



Three-year warranty



Works with Amazon Alexa (!) and existing routers



This triband mesh system is a little on the slow side with its AC2200 rating, but it looks like D-Link sacrificed a little speed for range. Many connected devices today lag behind router technology anyway, so your phones, laptops and smart devices should still perform well with this system.

D-Link also has a dual-band version of this mesh system (part number COVR-C1203) offering AC1200 speeds in a three pack that will be released in the first quarter of 2018 for $250 (about £185 or AU$320). It covers up to 5,000 square feet, has 2x3 internal antennas and only supports a wired backhaul. It also works with the triband system and existing routers.

The dual-band system is shorter and more compact and does come with interchangeable plates to add some color to your router, but how often are you going to switch them out, really? Probably never.

The range of D-Link's triband AC2200 mesh system sounds impressive, and the fact that you might be able to use it with your current setup is uniquely appealing. The theoretical speeds are a little low compared to many new mesh systems, but the promise of wider coverage is a big draw.

