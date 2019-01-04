D-Link's 5G router speeds into CES 2019

D-Link

The 5G NR Enhanced Gateway (DWR-2010) debuting at CES 2019 is D-Link's first entry into the buzzy 5G mobile broadband technology space. But you won't be able to get it until later in 2019.

D-Link claims download speeds of 2.8 gigabits per second or more (actually, it claims "40x faster than current average fixed broadband download speed in the US of 70 Mbps.") and supports D-Link's mesh networking system for whole-home coverage.

Specs include:

Qualcomm SDX55 Chipset (which isn't available yet, but likely a variation on the X50 mobile chipset)



Support for sub-6 GHz or mmWave frequencies



Ethernet ports: One 2.5Gbps LAN, one 1Gbps LAN, one 1Gbps WAN/LAN



AC2600 Dual Band Wi-Fi (800 + 1732 Mbps) with MU-MIMO



Four external antennas for LTE/5G NR



VoLTE support



5G has started to gradually roll out, but if the AT&T model is the standard setter, home 5G probably won't be as attractive as traditional 802.11ax (or Wi-Fi 6) Wi-Fi at home -- unless you're in a rural area where you currently have no other alternatives. The company charges $70 per month for a plan with a 15GB data cap, which is why the faster 5G doesn't seem as appealing as it could be. And subscribers will bear the cost of the 5G rollout, at least initially.

