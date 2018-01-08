D-Link's AX11000 futuristic router promises extreme speed

D-Link

Get ready to hear crazy speed claims for new 802.11ax routers, due out by the end of 2018.

D-Link just announced its triband AX11000 Ultra Wi-Fi router, the DIR-X9000, which theoretically can deliver speeds up to -- you guessed it -- 11,000Mbps. And it looks just as futuristic as you would expect, with eight antennas and a funky pyramidal shape, similar to AC routers in D-Link's Ultra Wi-Fi router line, such as the D-Link DIR-885L/R.

Other features of the new D-Link AX11000 Ultra Wi-Fi router include:

WAN port that supports up to 2.5Gbps speeds



Four gigabit LAN ports for wired devices



4x4 MU-MIMO for fast simultaneous connections to multiple devices



USB 3.0 port for network storage and printers



Setup and management via D-Link Wi-Fi app



Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy the DIR-X9000 until the second half of 2018, and very few devices can even support the 802.11ax standard right now. Expect to hear a lot more about it as the year goes on. AX is the future, and I can't wait to test one of these out.

If that's just too much speed for you, D-Link also announced a dual-band AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi router (the DIR-X6060), which has similar features and design.

D-Link

