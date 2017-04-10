Grandparents roll the dice, play elves in 'D&D AARPG'

We geeks who spent hours of our adolescence playing Dungeons & Dragons always had to explain what we were doing to parents and grandparents who didn't understand the appeal of pretending to be elves and wizards.

But the new YouTube series "D&D AARPG" on the Geek & Sundry channel takes it a step further and invites seniors to actually play D&D themselves for the first time.

In the first episode of "D&D AARPG," which aired in February, the seniors choose their characters and get the hang of pretending to be druids, dwarves and elves. The second episode, posted on April 6, shows the seniors having even more fun during their quest. Dungeon/game master Amy Vorpahl does a great job impersonating witches, ogres and other characters to the seniors' delight.

Though the seniors occasionally look confused as to what might be happening to their characters, they adapt surprisingly well to the gameplay. And some of their comments are priceless.

"Smash all the politicians, that's what I say," senior Annie says.

"Enough of this spell nonsense! Hit him in the head," senior Bobby, a legal secretary, yells out during a battle.

Viewers also have some great reactions to the series.

"Doesn't matter the age, no one can remember what your campaign did a week before," T Cox comments.

"What level did these guys start at? My GM never lets me do any of this stuff!" Eustacia03 says.

"Twenty years from now, D&D 9.0 will be available in large-print edition. Mark my words," SpeedyKQ remarks.

Hopefully the series will continue as the players' D&D campaign progresses. I can't wait to see what happens to them next.

