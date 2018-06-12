Cybersecurity mistake meant Macs could have hosted nasty files

Important tools for keeping malicious software off Macs could be tricked, researchers at cybersecurity firm Okta have found.

The researchers examined several whitelisting services that scan files for Mac computers and discovered that the tools could allow bad code to skate by and look like it had been cleared by Apple.

"The impact is that I can take malicious code and make it look like it's signed by Apple itself," said Josh Pitts, Okta's senior penetration testing engineer.

The tools are meant normally give peace of mind to savvy computer users, as well as forensic cybersecurity experts, by greenlighting files that are clearly legitimate. That's important, because even though malicious software designed to attack Apple's computers is less common than nasty attacks on Windows computers, Mac malware is real.

Provided by major tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Yelp, as well as cybersecurity companies including Chronicle, Carbon Black, F-Secure, Objective Development and Objective-See, the tools didn't catch malicious files with fudged credentials in Okta's tests. After some investigating, Okta says it learned that the software developers responsible for the tools had misunderstood Apple's guidance for running a whitelisting service on Mac computers.

The errors show that even tech giants can get things wrong. Okta doesn't have examples of real malware making use of the flaws and finding a home on Macs, but now that the issue has become public, it's offering guidance to help software makers fix their tools so bad guys can't capitalize on the news.

You might not have heard of whitelisting, but the approach is an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to stopping hackers.

"These tools are generally more trusted than antivirus software," Pitts said.

In response to Okta's research, Apple said it's in the process of updating the documentation that explains to software developers how to build whitelisting tools for Macs. The tools must interface with Apple's code signing API, which is software that dictates exactly how code written by third party developers interacts with Mac computers.

Patrick Wardle, a security researcher who focuses on Macs, provides several tools with the ability to white list files through his brand Objective-See, said in a Twitter direct message that the original guidance from Apple was "rather confusing." After reviewing the research with Okta, he's updated his WhatsYourSign and Lulu whitelisting tools, and has more updates coming for his other offerings, Wardle said.

He said the problem is "not the end of the world, but something that should be fixed for sure!"

Google, which offers an open-source whitelisting tool called Santa (he knows if it's a good or bad file), said it released a fix for the problem in April. A spokeswoman for Yelp, creator of the OSXCollector whitelisting tool, said the company had disabled the tool's ability to white list files based on whether Apple has signed off on them.

"Yelp's data and users were never at risk due to this vulnerability," she said, but added the company will make the flaw public to warn other users of OSXCollector.

Chronicle, the maker of VirusTotal, said its tool aggregates information about files from other code-scanning tools. That means if other tools are whitelisting malicious files, those results could come through on VirusTotal, too.

Facebook, creator of the whitelisting tool OSQuery, and F-Secure, maker of xFence and Little Flocker, didn't provide a comment for this story. Objective Development, which offers a whitelisting tool called Little Snitch, didn't respond to a request for comment. Carbon Black, which makes Cb Response, declined to comment for this story.

