Cyberpunk 2077: Everything we know from E3, trailers and beyond

Just when you thought Microsoft's E3 2018 press conference was over, a trailer gaming fans had been waiting years for emerged. Cyberpunk 2077's second trailer has finally arrived, and with it, a whole new wave of speculation, fact-finding and decoding of hidden messages has taken over E3. While we still haven't gotten an in-depth look at what the game actually plays like, the second trailer does reveal more about the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and the attitude CD Projekt Red is embracing on their ambitious project.

Way back in January 2013, CD Projekt Red first released its stunning trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. Since then, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were released, CD Projekt Red took the world by storm with The Witcher 3 and its expansions, Nintendo went from console laughingstock to the top of the world and all the while, fans were left with that sole Cyberpunk 2077 trailer. But not any more!

What are you waiting for? The full, new trailer is right here:

While fans were left in the dark for years, CD Projekt Red was adamant that the game is still under development, but no screenshots, gameplay footage or demos have surfaced in the five years since the first trailer. But as we now know, rumors circulating about the game finally making an appearance, particularly after CD Projekt Red filed a new trademark for Cyberpunk 2077 prior to the conference, ended up being true.

What's up with the world of Cyberpunk 2077?

To understand Cyberpunk 2077, you first have to know Cyberpunk 2020. The latter was a beloved role-playing game from the late 1980s and early 1990s that incorporated many of the cyberpunk tropes. There's cybernetic enhancement, nefarious corporations, devious punk rock hackers, neo-noir aesthetics, freaky future drugs and trench coats. So many trench coats.

In the world of 2020, the US sits at the mercy of megacorporations after the world basically goes to hell. These megacorps become fiefdoms with their own areas of interest and secret plots to gain dominion over the others. Within that combative environment rests California's Night City, where players would play out their adventures as corporate raiders, rebel rock-and-roll stars, street doctors or cyborg plain-old assassins.

Though Cyberpunk itself has fallen in popularity, its influence can be seen in everything from the most recent Blade Runner to the (soon-to-be-defunct) Android: Netrunner card game. Cyberpunk 2077 would pick up the series 50-plus years later, with the trailer hinting at robotics far advanced beyond what was seen in the original pen-and-paper RPG. And beyond things looking appropriately cyberpunk-y, the state of the world and the many megacorps is pretty much unknown.

What kind of game is Cyberpunk 2077?

After The Witcher trilogy, and the huge graphical and game design improvements made with each entry, it's safe to say CD Projekt Red has established itself as an RPG titan. So it's no surprise Cyberpunk 2077 has been promised to be an RPG rife with player choice, intricate interactions with NPCs and the world that will have an impact on the story and in-depth character customization. But this is all information pulled from interviews with the developers, none of this has actually been seen in action, and is entirely subject to change.

What won't change is the game's identity as a single-player, story-driven RPG.

"Even though it's going to be a very different game than The Witcher 3 with no predefined character, a futuristic world...the product character: it's going to be just the same as The Witcher 3 -- namely a single-player game purchased for a one-off fee," CD Projekt Red CEO said at a financial conference earlier this year.

So much for that talk about multiplayer.

And in hidden text from the trailer unearthed by devoted fans, CD Projekt Red revealed even more details about what they have in store for us.

"...while this world is full of adrenaline, don't let the car chases and guns mislead you. Cyberpunk 2077 is a true single player, story-driven RPG. You'll be able to create your own character and..., well, you'll get to know the rest from what we show at our booth at E3," the message says.

What platforms will Cyberpunk 2077 be on?

Given that Cyberpunk 2077's second trailer premiered during Microsoft's E3 2018 press event, yes, it'll be coming to Xbox One and PCs. But given CD Projekt Red's track record, it's reasonably safe to say the game will also be making an appearance on the PS4.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 coming out?

At this rate, all we can say is it'll probably be out by 2077. In the secret text from the second trailer, CD Projekt Red had this to say:



"When we told you we would only release the game when it's ready, we meant it. We're definitely much, much closer to a release date than we were back then :), but it's still not the time to confirm anything, so patience is still required."

And in case you were concerned, Cyberpunk 2077 will be lacking microtransactions, incremental DLC and so on. From that trailer text:

"Expect nothing less than you got with The Witcher 3. As for DRM, CP2077 will be 100% DRM-free on PC."

Where can I check out more rumors and speculation?

What, you don't want to stay here forever? The r/CyberpunkGame subreddit has been a fantastic gateway into the Cyberpunk fandom, and they've been having a ton of fun with the new info gleamed from the fresh trailer.

As you can expect, the community has had a ton of fun comparing Cyberpunk 2077 to earlier CD Projekt Red games like The Witcher 3.

And there's been an interesting back-and-forth between fans about whether the second trailer's daytime setting is too far removed from the dark and rainy ambiance that typically accompanies the cyberpunk genre (that first trailer included!).

But, as mentioned earlier, the subreddit's key contribution to the E3 firestorm so far has been its decoding of the trailer's additional messages directly from CD Projekt Red. And if the community's track record is any indicator, there will be plenty more decoding, unraveling and exposing to come.

This story will be updated as we learn more from E3 2018.

