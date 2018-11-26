Walmart's Cyber Monday deals are like any other, slowly revealed to deal hungry horde over a deliberate period of time. The official Cyber Monday deals kick off at 12:00a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 26, and you can expect pricing similar to the Black Friday haul.
Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
Note the following:
- Deals available online now: We've left existing deals at the top, and verified that they're in stock online at time of writing. This includes many of Walmart's best deals like the $99 Google Home Hub, and deals available elsewhere, like the Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones.
- Expired Black Friday or in-store only deals: Any sales that are no longer applicable -- or are in-store only -- have been moved to the bottom and marked as such. That includes the $100 40-inch TV as well as many of the phone deals. The Instant Pot deal is no longer available (check Amazon for similar deals), and the PS4 and Nintendo Switch bundles are sold out, too.
- Cyber Monday deals: Note that Walmart has revealed some of its Cyber Monday deals, but only a handful of the sales revealed appear better or different from what you can get now (or what was available through Friday). Note that Walmart is promising a new Switch bundle for $300 starting Monday at 12:01 a.m. ET.
Scroll down to see a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals, starting off with the ones available now -- and check out more deals in the slideshow below.
Walmart Cyber Monday sale prices available now
Saving of $200
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB with Red Dead Redemption $199CNET screenshot
Yes! We've been hoping this was gonna happen. Another $200 PS4, this time with Red Dead Redemption. This won't last long. Go! Go! Go!
Note: Looks like it's out of stock already. We'll update if the deal comes back.
$130 off!
Apple iPad (5th Gen) $299
Another bonkers iPad deal. Get on it!
Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50)Chris Monroe/CNET
That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays. Walmart's deal also comes with $10 credit for Vudu.
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Bose SoundSport earphones are already reasonably priced, $50 off makes them well worth a look. Black is the only available finish as of Sunday, Nov. 25 at 5:28 p.m. PT.
Google Home Mini for $25 (half price)Chris Monroe/CNET
Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. This great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else. Coral is sold out as of 5:28 p.m. PT Sunday Nov. 25.
iPad 2018 Wi-Fi model for $250 (save $80)Sarah Tew/CNET
The 32GB Wi-Fi model of the iPad 2018 is back on sale, after being out of stock. As of Nov. 25 at 5:48pm PT, it's only available in space grey, so if you want it, act fast.
Up to $200 off unlocked Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8James Martin/CNET
Yes, you have to pay more up front for an unlocked phone, but buying the handset this way gives you more options for choosing your carrier. The phone also retains a high resale value, and owning it outright means it's easier to carrier-hop as you please.
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB, black) for $640 (save $200)
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB, black) for $640 (save $80)
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB, black) for $450 (save $150)
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB, blue) for $800 (save $200)
The sale runs through Nov. 26, while supplies last. As of Nov. 25 at 5:30pm PT, the Galaxy S8 and S9 Plus remained in stock.
Retro Arcade Machine (Street Fighter 2 or Galaga), $249 (save $50)Sarah Tew/CNET
Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?
It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for a buildable Galaga or Street Fighter 2 machine!
Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199 (save $100)Tania Gonzalez/CNET
This bundle pulls together a 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the megapopular building game that's suitable for all ages.
Xbox One X for $399 (save $100)Josh Miller
Want the more powerful Xbox One X? It's available for $100 off, too. This console delivers a full 4K gaming experience, and it plays 4K Blu-rays, too (the similarly priced PS4 Pro can't do that). Note there was only one left in stock as of Sunday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
Note that you can also get the Xbox One S or One X with some other, newer games by paying just $20 or $30 more. That's still a net savings, because you'd likely be paying $60 for these games if purchased separately.
Xbox One S bundles for $229 at Walmart:See the Forza Horizon 4 bundle
See NBA 2K19 bundle
See Battlefield V bundle
Xbox One X bundles for $420 at Walmart (see price in cart):See the PUBG bundle
Xbox One X bundles for $429 at Walmart:
See the NBA 2K19 bundle
Deals that are expired, out of stock or in-store only
65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398Sarah Tew/CNET
This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but TCL tells us it has "similar form and function" to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches.
Roku Ultra, $48 (half price!)Sarah Tew/CNET
This deal has ended as of Nov. 25 at 5:30pm PT. The Roku Ultra now costs $89.95 with $35 credit toward Sling TV.
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value. Walmart has this product a couple of bucks cheaper than Amazon, and it throws in a $5 Vudu credit and a $35 Sling TV credit, too.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift cardSarah Tew/CNET
From the cheapest TV to the most expensive iPhones... of last year. You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card (that's four Insignia 40-inch TVs!) is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
Wait, you want a new iPhone? That'll cost you even more, and net a lower-value gift card. But if you get the cheaper XR ($750) it's a solid deal and might be worth heading to Walmart to make it happen.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 gift cardJosh Miller/CNET
Similar deal where you have to pay full price in-store, but with a cheaper phone. The S9 from 2018 starts at $650, while the S8 models from 2017 are even cheaper. If you're not wedded to the iPhone, these Samsungs are pretty sweet bargains with the gift card.
This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.
Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever.
40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99 (in store only)Walmart
Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.
(Note: We've just discovered this is sadly in store only.)
Save $40
Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59 (save $40)Instant Pot via Amazon
Update: As of Sunday Nov. 25, 10:30 a.m. PT this item is listed at $100.
Mate, who doesn't want to make soup in like 15 minutes? Discounted Instant Pots seem like they're everywhere this year, but this one is a whopping 8 quarts -- and it's $10 cheaper than many rival deals, too.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.