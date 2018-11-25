Walmart

Cyber Monday deals are slowly being revealed, with some similar prices to the Black Friday sales. While the official Cyber Monday sale kicks off at 12:00a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 26, here's what you can currently get (or not) at Walmart.com.

Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 10:25 a.m. PT.

Note the following:

Deals available online now: We've left existing deals at the top, and verified that they're in stock online as of the time of this writing. This includes many of Walmart's best deals like the $99 Google Home Hub, and deals available elsewhere, like the Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones.

Expired Black Friday or in-store only deals: Any sales that are no longer applicable -- or are in-store only -- have been moved to the bottom and marked as such. That includes the $100 40-inch TV and the PS4 Nintendo Switch

Note that Walmart has revealed some of its Cyber Monday deals

Scroll down to see a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals, starting off with the ones available now -- and check out more deals in the slideshow below.

Walmart Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale prices available now



Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50) Brian Bennett/CNET That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays. Walmart's deal also comes with $10 credit for Vudu. £99.00 at Walmart Google Home Hub review

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose SoundSport earphones are already reasonably priced, $50 off makes them well worth a look. Limited stock available in the aqua finish as of Sunday, Nov. 25 at 10.25 a.m. PT. See at Walmart Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones review

Google Home Mini for $25 (half price) Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. This great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else. There is limited stock available of the coral and aqua colors as of 10:25 a.m. PT Sunday Nov. 25. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Retro Arcade Machine (Street Fighter 2 or Galaga), $249 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?



It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for a buildable Galaga or Street Fighter 2 machine! £249.00 at Walmart Arcade1up preview





Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199 (save $100) Tania Gonzalez/CNET This bundle pulls together a 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the megapopular building game that's suitable for all ages. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Xbox One X for $399 (save $100) Josh Miller Want the more powerful Xbox One X? It's available for $100 off, too. This console delivers a full 4K gaming experience, and it plays 4K Blu-rays, too (the similarly priced PS4 Pro can't do that). Note there was only 1 left in stock as of Sunday, Nov. 25 at 10.28am PT. See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Note that you can also get the Xbox One S or One X with some other, newer games by paying just $20 or $30 more. That's still a net savings, because you'd likely be paying $60 for these games if purchased separately.

Xbox One S bundles for $229 at Walmart:

Xbox One X bundles for $420 at Walmart (see price in cart):

Xbox One X bundles for $429 at Walmart:



Deals that are expired, out of stock or in-store only

Roku Ultra, $48 (half price!) Sarah Tew/CNET The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value. Walmart has this product a couple of bucks cheaper than Amazon, and it throws in a $5 Vudu credit and a $35 Sling TV credit, too. See at Walmart Roku Ultra preview

That price is not a misprint 65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398 (in store only) Sarah Tew/CNET Update: As of Sunday, Nov. 25 at 10.30am PT, this is now out of stock. This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but TCL tells us it has "similar form and function" to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches. See at Walmart Read CNET's S405 review

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift card Sarah Tew/CNET From the cheapest TV to the most expensive iPhones... of last year. You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card (that's four Insignia 40-inch TVs!) is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m. Read CNET's iPhone X review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 gift card Josh Miller/CNET Wait, you want a new iPhone? That'll cost you even more, and net a lower-value gift card. But if you get the cheaper XR ($750) it's a solid deal and might be worth heading to Walmart to make it happen. This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m. Read the iPhone XR review

Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 gift card Josh Miller/CNET Similar deal where you have to pay full price in-store, but with a cheaper phone. The S9 from 2018 starts at $650, while the S8 models from 2017 are even cheaper. If you're not wedded to the iPhone, these Samsungs are pretty sweet bargains with the gift card. This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m. Read the Galaxy S9 review

Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever. 40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99 (in store only) Walmart Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity. (Note: We've just discovered this is sadly in store only.)

Save $40 Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59 (save $40) Instant Pot via Amazon Update: As of Sunday Nov. 25, 10.30 a.m. PT this item is listed at $100. Mate, who doesn't want to make soup in like 15 minutes? Discounted Instant Pots seem like they're everywhere this year, but this one is a whopping 8 quarts -- and it's $10 cheaper than many rival deals, too. £59.00 at Walmart 5 reasons you should own an Instant Pot

