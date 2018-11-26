Cyber Monday 2018: PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2, plus Xbox One for $200 and Nintendo Switch bundles

James Martin/CNET

There's nothing better than relaxing at home with a game after Thanksgiving... unless of course you're relaxing at home and hitting up the Cyber Monday sales online. A new game console means hundreds of hours of entertainment with the best games. And a console bought during Cyber Monday means hundreds of dollars of savings.

This year the biggest names in console gaming, namely Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, have deals that include their consoles as well as bundled games, all for big savings.

We've collected some of the best deals we've seen so far below. Bear in mind:

The deals below are current as of Monday, Nov. 26 at 10:08 a.m. PT.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website where one is available, but some of these deals are going fast. We'll keep updating as things change.

Best PlayStation 4 deals

PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2 for $340 CNET screenshot This bundle isn't a Cyber Monday exclusive, but it is one of the few PS4 bundles remaining after Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers have run through various stores. GameStop's bundle included a $50 gift card, though it appears to be sold out as of 10 a.m. PT Monday. Target has 15 percent off across the store today, which works out to a hefty $60 on this $400 bundle. See at Target

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB with Red Dead Redemption: $200 CNET Screenshot We were hoping this would happen, and we weren't alone. This deal briefly showed up Monday morning before Walmart ran out of inventory. This deal has expired. See at Walmart

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $40 If you're going to be getting these bundles and games, you'll likely want to play multiplayer to take advantage of Sony's monthly selection of free games. This year's Black Friday discounts knock $20 off the usual $60 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription. This deal is live online now. See at Amazon

Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles, starting at $200 Sarah Tew/CNET You can bag a variety of bundles with Sony's VR headset at major retailers. Games include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall and Creed: Rise to Glory, and retailers include Walmart (below) as well as Best Buy and GameStop. The deal is out of stock online now. See at Walmart

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Spider-Man bundle: $200 (save $100) -- sold out Aloysius Low/CNET If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. This is the 1TB PS4 Slim version with the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200. It's been available since last Sunday at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Amazon and elsewhere, and it's been going in and out of stock online. As of now, Best Buy is listing it as sold out, but check back later. This deal has sold out. See at Best Buy Read the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim review

Best Xbox One deals



Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Minecraft bundle, $200 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle. It's currently available pretty much everywhere and, unlike the PlayStation bundles, it doesn't seem to be selling out. Go figure. See at GameStop Xbox One S review

Xbox One X 1TB for $400 (save $100) Josh Miller/CNET If you want the more powerful Xbox One X 1TB by itself, you can get it for $100 off from numerous retailers now. See at Target Xbox One X review

Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield 5 Bundle for $430 (save over $70) Best Buy Want to kickstart your Xbox One X gaming experience? With this deal, you'll get an extra controller and Battlefield 5. This deal is live online but expect to see similar versions of it at Amazon and elsewhere. For instance, Walmart has the Xbox One X bundled with several game options for $429, including one with PUBG, Fallout 76 or NBA 2K19. £430.00 at Best Buy Xbox One X review

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch with $50 GameStop voucher James Martin/CNET If Mario Kart isn't your thing, why not supplement a brand new Nintendo Switch with $50, which is as close as you'll get to a Switch with a free game of your choice. Good deal. £300.00 at Gamestop

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Kart Deluxe bundle Play on your big-screen TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch and with Super Mario Kart Deluxe as part of the package, you can hit the racetracks immediately. The deal is in store but currently out of stock online. £299.00 at Best Buy Nintendo Switch review

And since you're going to want more games than what comes with that new console bundle, check out our guides to the best games currently available on the PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Now playing: Watch this: Best deals to score big on Black Friday

Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category

Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store

Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage