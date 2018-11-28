Cyber Monday 2018 phone deals still going strong: Free LG V40, $150 Moto G6, $500 LG TV for free

Josh Miller/CNET

Cyber Monday is over, but some sales keep going. You can still get deep discounts on the LG V40, LG V30+ and LG G7, and a separate offer for a free $500 TV when you buy the V40. Plus, our favorite budget buy, the unlocked Moto G6, is on sale for $150, which is $100 off the regular price. And you can get a tiny Palm device from Verizon for up to $100 off.

If you're open to other phones, also check out Cyber Monday deals that are still active on the iPhone XS, XR and iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and Note 9, and Pixel 3 and 3 XL. And remember that more holiday offers are around the corner during the gift-giving season. We just won't know exactly what they'll be until they're upon us.

The deals below are current as of Nov. 28



Note that limited-supply offers might sell out before the sale's end date

T-Mobile: Free LG V40 or LG G7 with two lines of service T-mobile will give you an LG V40 or LG G7 when you activate two lines of service, and trade in an eligible device (see below). You'll see the discount in the form of 24 or 36 monthly bill credits. The eligible phones include: Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, S7, S6 and Note 5 phones Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel and Pixel XL

LG V30, V30 Plus, G7, V20 and G6

Motorola Z2 Force or Z2 Play

OnePlus 5, 5T or 6



This offer is available now. See at T-Mobile

Best Buy: $250 off unlocked LG V40 Josh Miller/CNET How does $250 off an unlocked LG V40 sound to you? You'll need to pick up the 64GB model in black, for $700 (retail price is $950), and activate the phone with Verizon or Sprint. See at Best Buy

AT&T: Buy an LG V40 or V35, get one free Juan Garzon / CNET Like a good two-fer? When you buy an LG V40 or LG V35 from AT&T on a new line of service through AT&T Next's installment plan, you'll get the second line for free... eventually. You'll recoup the cost of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits, which begin within three billing cycles. This is par for the course with carrier BOGOs and discounts, and you will save money over time. The offer is available now. See at AT&T Read LG V40 review

Verizon: Save $50 or $100 on Palm Angela Lang/CNET The Palm device is a tricky one to explain, but think of it as a mini phone for your phone. It's a device you take with you when you want to focus on what's around you, but still be able to keep in touch when you need to. Normally $350, this tiny device will cost you either $300 if you purchase it solo or $250 if you also buy a phone. This isn't as good as previous deals this week, but it's better than paying full price if you've just got to have this diminutive device. You'll see the savings in your checkout cart. This offer is available now. See at Verizon Read about Palm

Motorola Moto G6: $150 at Best Buy (Save $100) Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 was already a knockout value for $250, but this $150 price is a steal. The unlocked Android handset has dual rear cameras for portrait photos and some nice extra software touches. This deal is available now at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Moto G6 review

Sprint: Buy an LG V40, get a $500 LG TV for free Josh Miller/CNET Sprint customers looking for a new Android phone should give this one some thought. When you lease the LG V40 with new activation ($20 per month with Sprint Flex), Sprint will ship you a 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV from LG that's worth $500. The TV ships up to 8 weeks after approved online registration. This offer is available now and runs through through Dec. 2, while supplies last. See at Sprint LG V40 review





