If you're not a tabletop gamer, chances are you know someone who is (even if they don't talk about it at the office). High-end, very complex board games are having a cultural moment of the kind not seen since the '70s/'80s heyday of Dungeons and Dragons. Tabletop gamers livestream on Twitch and YouTube, and many games follow the video game model of adding expansions, collectibles and even DLC (for their companion apps).
Update Nov. 26, 9:40 p.m. ET: ThinkGeek is offering 50 percent off nearly everything in its inventory for Cyber Monday if you use the code DOTCOM. There's a good pop culture games collection, including Monopoly sets in Klingon, Bob's Burgers, Nightmare Before Christmas, Guardians of the Galaxy and even Planet of the Apes flavors.
Many of the best Black Friday sales, including the $27 deals on the Fallout board game and Betrayal at House on the Hill, both at Amazon, sold out quickly. The original Catan is back at Amazon for an excellent $25. Some of our other favorite game deals are hanging on for Cyber Monday, along with a few new additions.
King of Tokyo, $29 (save $10)Oello
This is basically a lighthearted strategy game version of the old arcade classic Rampage. It's also on the less complex end of the spectrum, so younger gamers or anyone intimidated by some of the massively complex games below can get up and running quickly. Plus, this updated edition includes a giant Space Penguin monster.
Catan, $25 (save $20)
The main Catan game was $25 or so for Black Friday, shot back up to $45 over the weekend, but is now back down to $25 on Amazon. It's a great deal on a great game, and one of the most mainstream strategy games around.
Arkham Horror: The Card Game, $25 (save $15)Fantasy Flight Games
One of the best-loved card-based modern tabletop games. I just ordered this from Amazon via this sale, so hit me up and we'll get a group going.
Pandemic, $25 (save $15)Z-Man Games
A great price for this cooperative people-vs-germs game (even if it was $19 for Black Friday). There are many, many sequels and expansions, but the original is still a great entry point. Also get the same price at Walmart.
A Game of Thrones: Catan, $56 (save $24)Catan GmbH
If you want something a little different than the original Catan, check out this offshoot of the popular exploration, settlement and trade game. Like chocolate and peanut butter (at least according to the old TV commercials), GoT and Catan seem like they'd go together well.
Detective: A Modern Crime Board Game, $27 (save $23)Portal Games
A crime-solving game that has gotten a lot of good reviews, and it seems like a nice break from the usual fantasy dungeons and Lovecraftian horrors.
Runewars: Miniatures Game, $30 (save $70)Fantasy Flight Games
This is real old-school miniature armies on a giant battlefield stuff. Not my scene, but looks like a nice package. Usually close to $100, this is a pretty steep discount
Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category
- TV deals for Black Friday 2018: The best and cheapest TVs of the year
- Laptop, PC, Chromebook, tablet and monitor deals for Black Friday 2018
- Streamers for Black Friday 2018: Roku, Chromecast and Fire TV start at $20
- Smart home bargains: Half-priced Echo Dot, $99 Google Home Hub and more
- Headphone deals for Black Friday 2018: Bose, Beats, JBL and Skullcandy
Cyber Monday 2018 deals for specific devices
- iPhone deals for Black Friday 2018: $150 off iPhone XR, XS, $400 gift card
- Samsung Galaxy phone deals: $600 Note 9, $320 Galaxy S9, $300 gift card
- Nintendo Swich discounts: MarioCart bundle for $300, $25 games and more
- Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: Bargains on bundles, games and consoles
- Apple AirPods: What's the best Black Friday 2018 deal?
Cyber Monday 2018 deals by store
- Amazon's Black Friday 2018 deals on Kindles, Fire TVs, Alexa and more
- Walmart's best Black Friday 2018 prices: TVs, iPad, PlayStation 4, InstantPot
- Best Buy's top discounts: Roku and OLED TVs, Sonos, Apple and Google
- Target's best deals: $200 PS4 and Xbox bundles, $150 Fitbit Versa and more
- Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more
Cyber Monday 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Every good Black Friday 2018 deal we've found so far
- Black Friday 2018 hub: Every CNET story so far
- When is Black Friday 2018?
- 5 things to know about Black Friday 2018
- How to tell if that Black Friday deal is really a deal
- Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: What's the difference?
- How to save even more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Discuss: Catan, Pandemic, Game of Thrones and more: Cyber Monday deals on tabletop strategy games
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.