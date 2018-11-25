Cyber Monday 2018 iPhone deals: $100 to $300 off iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, Free iPhones or up to $750 off and more!

Cyber Monday is almost here, but many of the iPhone deals are already on. These sales will save you up to hundreds of dollars off top models, two years of carrier bill credits, and additional gift cards that you can use to buy other gifts for loved ones or yourself. You'll find deep discounts on the iPhone X, iPhone XR, XS and XS Max all the way to the tiny iPhone SE and older models. It also means that now is one of the best times to buy a new iPhone.
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 25, and include Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless and US Cellular. We'll update with more deals as they appear.
- Some vendors have multiple offers for different days.
Refurbished iPhones $295.99 - $484.70
Amazon is offering an array of refurbished iPhones for Cyber Monday that range in price from $295.99 to $484.70.
Verizon: $100 to $300 off iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max
If you're upgrading your current phone on Verizon, the carrier will snip $100 off the asking price of any iPhone with an "X" in its name -- as long as you hand over your previous phone. However, if you're switching from another carrier, or adding an additional line of service to your account, that discount rises to $300. Once again, you'll need to trade in your old phone to get the sale.
This offer replaces a much better deal to buy one iPhone, get an iPhone XR, or take up to $750 off any "X" iPhone.
T-Mobile: Free iPhones or up to $750 off select modelsSarah Tew/CNET
T-Mobile is offering you a free iPhone XR, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, or up to $750 off the iPhone X, XS or XS Max. That's when you trade in your old phone and add an additional line of service to what you already pay. For example, if you already have one phone line, this deal works when you add a second line -- but not if you're trying to buy a new phone on your existing line of service.
US Cellular: Free iPhone XR, or $250 off select phonesAngela Lang/CNET
Get a free 64GB iPhone XR when you switch to a US Cellular unlimited plan. Current upgrade-eligible US Cellular customers on a Total Plan can also get $250 off select phones, plus up to $200 for successful referrals.
Sprint: Free iPhone XR with lease, $100 iPhone 7, $100 iPad 2018 with leaseAngela Lang/CNET
Sprint gives you three iPhone-related offers to choose from:
- Pick up a free iPhone XR when you lease an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max. Requires two new lines of service or one new and one upgrade. Savings come in the form of bill credits.
- Buy a $100 iPhone 7 when you pay in 24 monthly installments. You get the same bill credit arrangement as above.
- When you lease a new iPhone, you can scoop up an iPad 2018 for $100.
Sprint's offers are live and run through Dec. 2.
Cricket Wireless: $100 off any iPhoneSarah Tew/CNET
When you switch to Cricket and activate a new line of service, AT&T's prepaid carrier will knock $100 off the price of any iPhone it carries. As with all carrier offers, there are details and exclusions. For example, you have to port your existing phone number over, and you can't switch from parent carrier AT&T. As always, activation and other fees do apply.
The offer is available now and runs through Dec. 2.
Metro by T-Mobile: $150 instant rebate off all iPhones, and free AirPodsSarah Tew/CNET
Customers who switch to Metro (formerly MetroPCS) and sign on to an unlimited LTE plan will get $150 off any iPhone. Unlike most carriers, which mete out savings over two years of bill credits, Metro's reduction happens on the spot. In addition, the prepaid carrier will throw in a pair of Apple AirPods for free, even if you bring your own iPhone when you make the switch.
The sale is live now and runs through Nov. 26.
Verizon: $400 off iPhone X; $300 off iPhone XR, XS, XS MaxSarah Tew/CNET
Verizon has a boatload of iPhone deals:
- Buy the iPhone X for $200 off. The same fine print applies here. (Ends Nov. 25)
- Take $300 off the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max when you add a new line of service on a device payment plan, or get $100 when you upgrade and trade in your phone (Ends Nov. 25)
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
You can't go wrong with one of Apple's new, pricey iPhones for 2018. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call.
iPhone X: Save up to $200 at Best BuySarah Tew/CNET
Last year's iPhone is still going strong, but discounts on an installment billing plan help sweeten the deal.
iPhone 6: $99 at Walmart (Save $50)CNET
You can pick up the prepaid iPhone 6 with Straight Talk service in gold or space gray, or the Total Wireless version in gold.
iPhone 6S Plus: $299 from Walmart (Save $100)Josh Miller/CNET
This prepaid iPhone 6S Plus with Straight Talk's service comes in space gray or rose gold.
iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift cardSarah Tew/CNET
The iPhone XS and XS Max pick up where the X began, bringing stellar photography to fans of Apple's phones. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limited to two phones per customer.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $150 Target gift card
Picking up last years' iPhones can be a good way to save some cash, and pick up enough extra in a gift card -- $150 here -- to make a dent on your own gift list. You'll get both with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.)
Available in-store only, from 7 a.m. Nov. 23 through 25. Limited to two phones per customer.
