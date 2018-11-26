Cyber Monday 2018 iPhone deals: $750 off iPhone XS, free iPhone XR today; free Apple Watch 4 Nov. 26

Cyber Monday is almost here, but many earlier iPhone deals are still available. While most of them focus on the iPhone X, iPhone XR, XS and XS Max (there are quite a few for the iPhone XR especially), you can still benefit if you're buying an iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. There are also a few gifts with purchase, including a bundle with AirPods, and your choice of the Apple Watch 4 or a free iPad 2018.
Carrier sales typically get you on the hook for long-term savings through bill credits, so check the fine print. Oh, and congratulations, savvy shopper. Now is one of the best times to buy a new iPhone.
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 25, and include Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless and US Cellular. We'll update with more deals as they appear.
- Some vendors have multiple offers for different days.
- Note that the retailer's website may not reflect the deal until it's live, and limited-supply offers might sell out before the sale's end date.
T-Mobile: Free Apple Watch 4, iPad 2018Josh Miller/CNET
T-Mobile is extending a different kind of gift to phone owners. When you activate a new account with a voice line and add a line of data, you can choose from one of these gadgets:
The discount comes in the form of 24 months of monthly bill credits.
This offer starts Nov. 26.
AT&T: Buy an iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, get an iPhone XR for free
Right now, if you buy an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max (you get all that?) you can get an iPhone XR for free. As with every carrier offer, "free" comes with a specific set of conditions. In this case, both phones need to be on the AT&T Next or AT&T Every Year installment plan. You'll get up to $750 in bill credits. You'll still need to pay taxes for both phones. Make sure you read the fine print to avoid any surprises.
This offer is available now for a limited time.
AT&T: iPhone XR, iPhone 8, 8 Plus BOGOÓscar Gutiérrez/CNET
AT&T is extending a buy-one-get-one-free discount to the iPhone XR and last year's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, both of which are still good phones today. You'll need to open a new line of service on AT&T Next's installment plan in order to qualify. You also need a good dose of patience. AT&T will refund the cost of the second phone in the form of bill credits, over 30 months.
The offer is available now.
T-Mobile: Free iPhones or up to $750 off select modelsSarah Tew/CNET
T-Mobile is offering you a free iPhone XR, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, or up to $750 off the iPhone X, XS or XS Max. That's when you trade in your old phone and add an additional line of service to what you already pay. For example, if you already have one phone line, this deal works when you add a second line -- but not if you're trying to buy a new phone on your existing line of service.
This offer is available now.
Sprint: Free iPhone XR with lease, $100 iPhone 7, $100 iPad 2018 with leaseAngela Lang/CNET
Sprint gives you three iPhone-related offers to choose from:
- Pick up a free iPhone XR when you lease an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max. Requires two new lines of service or one new and one upgrade. Savings come in the form of bill credits.
- Buy a $100 iPhone 7 when you pay in 24 monthly installments. You get the same bill credit arrangement as above.
- When you lease a new iPhone, you can scoop up an iPad 2018 for $100.
Sprint's offers are live and run through Dec. 2.
Cricket Wireless: $100 off any iPhoneSarah Tew/CNET
When you switch to Cricket and activate a new line of service, AT&T's prepaid carrier will knock $100 off the price of any iPhone it carries. As with all carrier offers, there are details and exclusions. For example, you have to port your existing phone number over, and you can't switch from parent carrier AT&T. As always, activation and other fees do apply.
The offer is available now and runs through Dec. 2.
Metro by T-Mobile: $150 instant rebate off all iPhones, and free AirPodsSarah Tew/CNET
Customers who switch to Metro (formerly MetroPCS) and sign on to an unlimited LTE plan will get $150 off any iPhone. Unlike most carriers, which mete out savings over two years of bill credits, Metro's reduction happens on the spot. In addition, the prepaid carrier will throw in a pair of Apple AirPods for free, even if you bring your own iPhone when you make the switch.
The sale is live now and runs through Nov. 26.
Verizon: $400 off iPhone X; $300 off iPhone XR, XS, XS MaxSarah Tew/CNET
Verizon has a boatload of iPhone deals:
- Buy the iPhone X for $200 off. The same fine print applies here. (Ends Nov. 25)
- Take $300 off the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max when you add a new line of service on a device payment plan, or get $100 when you upgrade and trade in your phone (Ends Nov. 25)
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save $150 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
You can't go wrong with one of Apple's new, pricey iPhones for 2018. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call.
This offer is available now.
iPhone X: Save up to $200 at Best BuySarah Tew/CNET
Last year's iPhone is still going strong, but discounts on an installment billing plan help sweeten the deal.
This offer is available now.
iPhone 6S Plus: $299 from Walmart (Save $100)Josh Miller/CNET
This prepaid iPhone 6S Plus with Straight Talk's service comes in space gray or rose gold.
This offer is available now.
iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max: $250 Target gift cardSarah Tew/CNET
The iPhone XS and XS Max pick up where the X began, bringing stellar photography to fans of Apple's phones. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limited to two phones per customer.
This offer is available now.
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $150 Target gift card
Picking up last years' iPhones can be a good way to save some cash, and pick up enough extra in a gift card -- $150 here -- to make a dent on your own gift list. You'll get both with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.)
Available in-store only through 25. Limited to two phones per customer.
