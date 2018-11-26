Microsoft

Black Friday is over. Cyber Monday is here. The bargains continue. And even this jaded Cheapskate is impressed by the discounts you'll find today.

You may want to start with Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, some deals of which are highlighted below. You can also find some great bargains at Costco, and be sure to check stores such as GameStop, Target and Walmart for their deals as well.

But if you're looking to spend your hard-earned currency on the cream of the Cyber Monday crop, scroll down for some of the best deals you can get today. Note that prices and availability are accurate at the time we published this, but could change without notice.

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating and adding to the list as more deals emerge!

Originally published Nov. 1.

Update, Nov. 26, 2:55 p.m. ET: New deals have been added to the post and expired deals removed.

Bose QuietComfort QC25: $110 (save $180) If you want one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market and don't care if it's wireless, Amazon has the Bose QuietComfort QC25 for $110 -- $5 less than QVC's all-time-low price from last week. But it's today only, so grab it quick! (And make sure you get the correct version: Apple or Android.) See at Amazon Bose QuietComfort QC25 review

65-inch TCL 6 Series Roku TV, model 65R615: $800 (save $170) Sarah Tew/CNET This is most likely the best price you'll get for TCL's superb 65R615. This model is exclusive to Best Buy but basically identical to the one we named our favorite TV for the money in 2018. You simply can't get a picture this good for any less, and the awesome Roku TV operating system is sweet icing on the cake. According to TCL: "This sale will only be valid today at BestBuy.com and at Best Buy stores across the US until midnight CT online and until stores close, while supplies last." Boom. See at Best Buy

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 with Echo Spot and Echo (2nd Gen) for $520 (save $415) Amazon Following last week's numerous great deals on Samsung phones, Amazon delivers a blockbuster for Cyber Monday. Essentially, you get a killer discount on an unlocked Galaxy S9 (64GB) phone -- plus a free Amazon Echo Spot and second-gen Echo -- all for $520. Upgrading to the 128GB model pushes the total price to $570 and the 256GB version to $640. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

HP Pavilion laptop (14-inch screen, Core i5, 8GB of RAM): $370 (save $260) Best Buy Staples has a 14-inch HP Pavilion laptop equipped with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for $370. Sure, it doesn't have an SSD, but this is a total steal. See at Staples

Huawei Honor View 10 phone: $349 (save $150) Andrew Hoyle/CNET This powerhouse dual-camera phone was already a compelling buy at $499. See at Amazon Honor View 10 review

Save big on all kinds of SanDisk storage Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET SD and microSD cards, rugged external SSDs, thumb drives and more are all discounted on Amazon right now -- up to 75 percent. See at Amazon

Echo Dot (second-gen): $20 (save $20) Taylor Martin/CNET Last year's Dot is still plenty good, especially at this price. Who cares about a fabric cover? See at Amazon Echo Dot review

Echo Dot (third-gen): $24 (save $26) Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The latest and greatest Dot smart speaker for over 50 percent off? Yes, please. See at Amazon Echo Dot review

Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50) Brian Bennett/CNET That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion than other smart displays. Walmart's deal includes a $10 movie credit for Walmart's Vudu streaming service. Want one for yourself and one as a gift? Costco has a two-pack for $190. See at Walmart Google Home Hub review

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 5 Bundle: $229 (save $70) Microsoft The Xbox One S delivers 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and streaming goodness, while the bundle delivers three full games: Battlefield 5, Battlefield: 1943 and Battlefield 1 Revolution. See at Walmart Xbox One S review

Walabot DIY Wall Scanner: $50 ($50 off) Walabot Typical stud finders? Flawed at best. The Walabot piggybacks onto your Android phone (sorry, iPhone users) and scans the insides of concrete or drywall. It can spot wood studs, metal studs, pipes, electrical lines and so on. It can also detect movement, in case you're trying to catch a critter. See at Walabot

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Appliances at Home Depot: Save up to 40 percent Home Depot If you've been holding off on buying a big appliance, this might be the time to buy. The Depot has discounts on a variety of refrigerators, washers, dryers and more, and you get extra savings with multiple appliance purchases. (Buy three items, for example, and you'll instantly get $150 off.) See at Home Depot

Appliances at Lowe's: Save up to 40 percent Lowe's Not to be outdone, Lowe's discount runs through Cyber Monday. And like Home Depot, the store is offering extra savings on multiple appliances. The difference here is that those savings come in the form of a Lowe's gift card, not a cash discount. See at Lowe's

Save an extra 10 percent on refurbished tech at Decluttr Decluttr Before you spend big bucks on a new phone, consider spending smaller bucks on a refurbished one. Gear recycler Decluttr is offering an extra 10 percent off all refurbished tech when you apply promo code TECH10 at checkout. See at Decluttr

Polk Audio Command Bar with Alexa: $199 (save $100) Sarah Tew/CNET This voice-powered sound bar features a wireless subwoofer and a dialogue-enhancing Voice Adjust option. The Command Bar has never been priced lower. See at Amazon Polk Command Bar review

That's it for now! But there's still more to come, so check back often.

