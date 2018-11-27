Amazon

At Amazon, it's Cyber Monday on Tuesday, and beyond.

The online retail powerhouse has eliminated many of its best discounts on Fire TV streamers, Echo speakers and the Recast DVR, but plenty of sales are still going strong. They include most of Amazon's Kids' Edition Fire tablets and Echo Dot Alexa speakers, plenty of grownup-friendly Echo Dots, as well as smart home and Fire TV bundles. And yes, there are even a couple of good Bose headphone deals still around.

And don't forget Kindle books; hundreds are on sale for up to 80 percent off.

Updated: Deals and availability confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Here's what you need to know:

Amazon's deals are live, with certain time-based Lightning Deals happening throughout the day.



We've put the newest or most notable sale items at the top of the list.



Bose headphone deals at Amazon

These Bose wireless headphones and wireless speakers are available elsewhere, too, but we're calling them out because they're great-sounding products available at a good discount.

Bose SoundSport Wireless: $100 at Amazon ($50 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Although this deal on one of our favorite wireless sports headphones has disappeared from most retailers, it's still available at Amazon as of Tuesday morning. It's been going in and out of stock, however. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon device deals still available: Echos, Dots and Subs



OK, now to the Amazon device deals. Here's what you can get right now, starting with the Alexa speakers.

Echo Dot (third-gen): $30 (save $20) Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The latest and greatest Dot smart speaker for 40 percent off? Yes, please. Heather Gray is the only immediately available color. Charcoal and Sandstone will be in stock on Dec. 4-5. See at Amazon Echo Dot review

Echo Dot (second-gen): $20 (save $20) Taylor Martin/CNET Last year's Dot is still plenty good, especially at this price. Who cares about a fabric cover? See at Amazon Echo Dot review

Echo (second-gen): $70 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET Although QVC briefly had this beat with a two-fer deal (two Echos for $100), a single for $70 is still pretty compelling. At most, Amazon usually cuts $20 off the price. Limited Edition Red will be released on Dec. 5, 2018. See at Amazon Echo review

Echo Sub and two Echos (second-gen): $250 Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazon Echo Sub adds an instant bass upgrade to the Echo line of smart speakers -- and you get two of the latter as well, making for a better overall music experience. Update: As of Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. PT the bundle price has dropped by another $20 from its earlier sale price of $270 -- now $80 off -- for the charcoal, heather gray and sandstone colors. All other colors remain $270. See at Amazon Echo Sub review

Echo Sub and two Echo Plus (second-gen): $330 (save $100) Amazon One Echo Sub and two Echo smart speakers make for a great combination. If you want to raise the ante, opt for a pair of Echo Plus instead. They add a temperature sensor and smart-home hub to the mix. See at Amazon Echo Plus review

Echo Dot and Fire tablet deals for, you know, kids

Echo Dot Kids Edition: $50 ($20 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Kid-friendly Alexa in an Echo Dot with a (mostly) kid-proof bumper case. See at Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition preview

Echo Dot Kids Edition three-pack: $100 ($110 off) Sarah Tew/CNET You'll score similar savings on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, with a three-pack selling for just $100. That's $33 each -- less than half of what they normally cost. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: $70 ($30 off) Sarah Tew Amazon's kid-friendly tablet with a safety net -- er, case. Koala not included. Update: As of Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. ET, the Kids edition of the Fire 7 will be back in stock at various times depending on color, from Dec. 8 to Dec. 21, 2018. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. See at Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition review

Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet 2-pack: $120 (save $80) Buy a pair save $20 over the sale-price cost of buying them separately. Update: As of Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. PT, the 2-pack will be back in stock at various times depending on color, ranging from Dec 9 to Dec. 20, 2018. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. See at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet: $90 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET A great value from the kids' menu. Update: As of Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. ET, the Kids edition of the Fire HD 8 will be back in stock in blue on Dec. 8 and pink on Dec 13. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. Yellow is available to ship immediately. See at Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet 2-pack: $150 (save $110) That's $30 less than the sale price of buying two separately. Update: As of Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. ET, the Kids edition of the Fire HD 8 2-pack will be back in stock at various times depending on color, from Dec. 7 to Dec 12. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. See at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: $150 ($50 off) David Carnoy/CNET A bigger screen, and bigger value, on the kid- and parent-friendly Fire tablet. Update: As of Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. ET, the Kids edition of the Fire HD 10 in blue will be back in stock on Dec. 8 and the pink edition returns on Dec. 14. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. Yellow is currently in stock. See at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet 2-pack: $250 (save $150) Yet a larger Fire tablet, yet more savings. That's $50 off the sale price of getting both separately Update: As of Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. ET, the Kids edition of the Fire HD 10 2-pack will be back in stock at various times depending on color, from Dec. 7 to Dec 13. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. See at Amazon

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 ($70 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Great little package, perfect for kids. Update: This bundle will be back in stock depending on color, from dates ranging Dec. 7 through Dec 20. It can be ordered now for immediate shipment when it's back in stock. £100.00 at Amazon

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 ($90 off) Perfect if you're looking to spend a little more on your nearest and dearest. Update: A few color combinations are in stock now, but many are currently out of stock. They'll be back in stock, depending on color, from Dec. 7 through Dec. 13, and can be ordered now for immediate shipment when it's back in stock. £180.00 at Amazon

Fire TV, smart home and Echo Show bundles

Fire TV Stick 2-pack: $50 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Most of Amazon's Fire TV deals are gone now, but if you happen to want two of its sticks you can get them for what amounts to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday price of $25 each. To get this deal you have to add 2 Fire TV Sticks to your cart at checkout. See at Amazon Read the CNET Fire TV Stick review

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (second-gen): $40 (save $40) For less than the regular price of an Echo Dot alone, you nab both the smart speaker and Amazon's Alexa-imbued streaming stick. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Echo Look: $50 (save $150) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Look -- Amazon's fashion-minded Echo device hasn't exactly set the world on fire. Because do we need an Alexa-powered selfie camera? Maybe not for $200... but what about for $50? See at Amazon Echo Look review

Echo Show two-pack: $360 ($100 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon just released a new, second-gen Echo Show touchscreen smart speaker. Now you can buy two of them for $360, which is $100 less than you'd normally pay. Note that the price has gone up $20 after Cyber Monday; this 2-pack used to cost $340. To get this price you'll need to add both devices to your cart. Update: As of Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. ET, this will be back in stock December 16. It can be ordered now and will ship when available. See at Amazon Echo Show review

Echo Spot two-pack: $220 (save $40) Chris Monroe/CNET Want a pair of Echo Spots? Amazon will sell you two of them for $220, which is $40 less than you'd normally pay. Note that this deal used to save you $100 on the pair, so the price has gone up quite a bit after Cyber Monday. To get this price you'll need to add both devices to your cart. See at Amazon Echo Spot review

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Show Mode Charging Dock: $190 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Show Mode charging dock basically transforms your Fire Tablet into an always-on, Echo Show-style smart display. Already have a Fire HD 10 and just want the dock? Amazon's knocking $5 off of the price, bringing the dock's cost down to $50. See at Amazon Amazon Show Mode dock review

Amazon's expired Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals

Echo Plus (second-gen): $110 (save $40) Truthfully, this is far from our favorite Amazon Echo product. The Plus adds a Zigbee hub and temperature sensor -- decidedly optional items for most homeowners. The straight-up Echo (just $69) may be your better bet. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Echo Plus review

Fire TV Cube: $60 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Alexa turns on your TV, and it feels like magic. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Fire TV Recast 500 GB: $180 ($50 off) Sarah Tew/CNET Fire TV Recast is a just-released piece of hardware that acts as a dedicated DVR hub for your media streaming needs. CNET's Ty Pendlebury called it "one of the best cord-cutting companions yet," and starting Nov. 18, you'll find the 500GB version with two tuners marked down to $180, saving you $50. Need more storage space for Recasted reruns? The 1TB version with four tuners will be marked down to $220, saving you about $60. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Fire TV Recast review

Fire HD 10 tablet: $100 ($50 off) David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's biggest tablet is also an Alexa-powered hands-free device. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Fire HD 10 review

Echo Show (second-gen): $180 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Though a big improvement over the original, the screen-equipped Echo Show is still a hard sell for some. Maybe a $50 savings makes it more palatable? Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Echo Show review

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $35 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET 4K HDR stick speaks Alexa, carries big streaming features. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 ($15 off) Sarah Tew/CNET When you talk (to your TV), Alexa listens. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Echo Spot: $90 (save $40) Taylor Martin/CNET The Echo Spot is fine for what it is, but Amazon still hasn't done enough to convince us that Alexa needs a touchscreen at all. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Echo Spot review

Fire HD 8 tablet $50 ($30 off) Sarah Tew/CNET At $30 off this is also well worth a look. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. £50.00 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off) Chris Monroe/CNET Time to take the next step with creating that smart home, might as well get it when its $110 off. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. £139.00 at Amazon

Blink XT Cam Systems for up to $150 off The standard Blink cameras are designed for indoor use, but if you have outdoor areas you want to monitor, look to the Blink XT. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon

More discounts



Many of these items are temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at the sale price. Just take note of the expected delivery date.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with all-new Echo Dot: $139 ($110 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $180 ($90 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 ($70 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet with Hands-Free Alexa: $50 ($30 off)

Fire HD 8 tablet and Show Mode Dock bundle: $80 ($40 off)

Show Mode Dock for Fire HD 8: $30 ($20 off)

Echo Dot Kids Edition Bundle with Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $120 ($80 off)

Kindle Paperwhite (seventh-gen): $80 ($40 off -- note that this is the previous version of the Paperwhite, note the newer 2018 version)

Ring Alarm five-piece Home Security Starter Kit: $159 ($40 off)

Ring Spotlight Cam two-pack: $249 ($149 off)

Now for the big question: What gear will you be getting?

