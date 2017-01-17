Watch a hot hydraulic press destroy a Nokia 3310

Up Next Nintendo exec: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

If you've ever wondered what would happen if your Nokia 3310 phone was smashed by a red hot hydraulic press, now's your chance to find out.

In a new video from Hydraulic Press Channel posted on January 15, a 40-ton "travel press" made by MKH-press crushes an array of items, from a snowball to the iconic Nokia phone.

The Nokia 3310 explodes in a fiery mess, with flames so intense that even the camera shooting the slow-motion footage gets burned.

Up next, the hydraulic press does its worst to a block of dry ice, which ends up creating a giant fog cloud. The Lego bricks go up in flames as well. But you may be less impressed when an orange and a snowball go through the press.

This is probably a good time for an important reminder: Don't try this at home.

In the past, the Hydraulic Press Channel has crushed everything from lava lamps to tubes of toothpaste, all in the name of science.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech." Take a look here.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers. Read it here.