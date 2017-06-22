Cricket is the latest to give out wireless goodies

Enlarge Image Cricket Wireless

Those wireless companies continue to live the lyrics "the best things in life are free."

After T-Mobile began offering pizza last year, followed by "AT&T Thanks" with free movie tickets, and just recently Virgin Mobile's $1 service deal, Cricket (an AT&T subsidiary) is joining the fray. Though it may not be offering free food, the company said it will sell discounted gift cards and offer raffles for prizes like a new phone or tickets to the House of Blues during a "Cricket Rewards Week" from June 26 through June 30.

"We believe our customers deserve to be rewarded daily, and we make sure they are, with Cricket Rewards," the company said.