Crazy new 'Fate of the Furious' trailer shows army of hacked self-driving cars used as weapons

Trailer #2 for the next installment in the "Fast and Furious" series is up and it's a wild one, with Charlize Theron playing a cyber-terrorist who appears to hack new cars in Manhattan, turning them into an army of driverless wheeled death machines hell bent on mowing down the film's heroes.

We haven't seen a movie that tackles the dark side of driverless cars in quite this fashion, but leave it to "Fate of the Furious" to go there.

The swarming, insect-like car fleet isn't the only memorable, way-over-the-top highlight. We also get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson manually propelling a torpedo at the baddies while skidding across a sheet of ice while holding onto the door of his speeding car. It doesn't get much better than that.