Crave giveaway: Tokyoflash Kisai Upload wristwatch

Tokyoflash

Congrats to Marika of Stirling, N.J., for winning last week's giveaway, a big bundle of back-to-school gifts.

Now, pun intended, it's time for this week's giveaway, a Tokyoflash Kisai Upload wristwatch. We've covered products from this purveyor of creative and sometimes perplexing timepieces before, and the latest model is just as eye-catching as the rest.

The futuristic-looking watch has an LCD display with a cryptic arrangement of lines and blocks that might make some wonder if you're a human bar code. Tilt your wrist to read the digital time at a glance (amusingly, Tokyoflash specifies that the optimum viewing angle is between 30 and 45 degrees). Push the lower button to display the date and the upper button to activate the colored LED backlight.

Tokyoflash

The Kisai Upload includes a 2GB microSD card, with data transferred to and from the watch via the provided USB cable. The watch's battery also charges via USB and promises to run for three to four months per charge.

Normally, the limited-edition Tokyoflash Kisai Upload watch would cost you $169, but you have the chance to get one for free. How do you go about doing that? There are a few rules, so please read them carefully.

Register as a CNET user. Go to the top of this page and hit the Join CNET link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again.

Go to the top of this page and hit the Join CNET link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again. Leave a comment below. You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful, it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated.

You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful, it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated. Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winner will be chosen randomly. The winner will receive one (1) Tokyoflash Kisai Upload watch with a retail value of $169.

The winner will receive one (1) Tokyoflash Kisai Upload watch with a retail value of $169. If you are chosen, you will be notified via e-mail. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Entries can be submitted until Monday, August 27, at 12 p.m. ET.

And here's the disclaimer that our legal department said we had to include (sorry for the caps, but rules are rules):

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OLD OR AGE OF MAJORITY, WHICHEVER IS OLDER IN YOUR STATE OF RESIDENCE AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, August 27, 2012. See official rules for details.

Good luck.