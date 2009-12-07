Crave giveaway of the day: Samsung 32-inch LCD TV

Another Monday and another hot holiday giveaway here on Crave. We've given away Sony, LG, and Vizio 32-inch TVs, and now we have a Samsung 32-incher, the LN32B360 .

Editor David Katzmaier reviewed this set and says that although it isn't as feature-heavy as some models in its class, "Samsung's LNB360 series takes the picture quality cake among entry-level LCDs." (Read the full review ).

Special thanks to Shopper.com, which powers CNET's price-comparison engine and is a great site for finding the best prices on products. (See all of Shopper's deals, coupon codes, and rebates).

Normally, the Samsung LN32B360 would cost you about $500, but you have the chance to get it gratis.

So, how do you try to win this Samsung 32-inch LCD TV? Let me enumerate the basic rules. Please read them carefully; there will be a test.

Register as a CNET user. Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again.

Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again. Leave a comment below. You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated.

You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated. Leave only one comment. You may enter this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

You may enter this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winner will be chosen randomly. The winner will receive (1) Samsung LN32B360 32-inch LCD TV. Retail value is $500.

The winner will receive (1) Samsung LN32B360 32-inch LCD TV. Retail value is $500. If you are chosen, you will be notified via e-mail. Winners must respond within three days of the end of the contest. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Winners must respond within three days of the end of the contest. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Entries can be submitted until Tuesday, December 8, at 6:59:59 a.m. EST.

And here's the disclaimer that our legal department said we had to include (sorry for the caps, but rules are rules):

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 7 AM ET on December 8, 2009. See official rules for details.

Good luck.

Come back tomorrow for our next holiday giveaway. Tomorrow's prize will be a set of Targus Crave laptop bags.