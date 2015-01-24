Crave Ep. 189: 'Star Wars' supercut shows every GUI in the 1977 film

Subscribe to Crave:
This week on Crave get a glimpse of the future with drug-trafficking drones, a solar-powered plane circling the globe and Russia's new military robot. And then take a look back at the graphical user interfaces in the iconic 1977 film "Star Wars." It's the Crave show!
Crave stories:
Attention planespotters: Watch a solar-powered plane on an around-the-world voyage
Disney ditched my ideas for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' George Lucas says
Drone carrying three kilos of meth crashes near US-Mexico border
This video shows every user interface in 'Star Wars'
Russia's combat robot fails to impress Putin
Crave giveaway: CES 2015 swag bounty, the sequel
Social networking:
