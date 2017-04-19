Crackle snaps up new cop show from 50 Cent

Enlarge Image Ty Pendlebury/CNET

TV streaming service Crackle has picked up a new cop drama executive produced by rapper/actor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the company announced Wednesday.

"The Oath" will explore "a different kind of subculture -- gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend," Crackle, a Sony-owned company, said in a media release. The 10-episode, hour-long show was created and written by former Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Joe Halpin ("Hawaii Five-O," "Ice," "The Lottery").

Crackle will also develop an hour-long original called "RPM" with 50 Cent and his production company, G-Unit Film & Television Inc. "A high-octane drama set in the working class streets of Boston's most corrupt neighborhoods, 'RPM' follows a used car salesman who starts moonlighting as a getaway driver for a Boston crime syndicate after financial ruin threatens his family," Crackle said.

Crackle didn't immediately return a request for comment.