CPR dog rescues the internet with pawerful chest compressions

The internet loves a good animal story, and the Madrid Police delivered one. It posted a video to Twitter that highlights the efforts of an unusual working dog named Poncho.

Poncho is trained to perform a CPR-like maneuver on his cop friend. He not only bounces on the officer's chest, but also checks his handler for breathing.

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

The tweet highlights the dog's "heroic" performance, saying he did not hesitate a moment in "saving the life" of the agent. It also offers a sweet quote: "The dog is the only being in the world that will love you more than you love yourself." The original version of the quote is usually attributed to 1800s American humorist Josh Billings.

The cute video has been steaming across the internet since it posted last week, netting millions of views on Twitter and Facebook.

Poncho is a particularly charismatic example of a working pooch. He and his fellow canines are truly some of humanity's best allies, as CNET Magazine found out when delving into the dogs that sniff out cybercrime.

This isn't the first time we've seen a dog perform a CPR-like maneuver. Dog trainer Lusy Imbergerova from Italy trained her goodest pupper to do chest compressions for a dog-dancing competition in 2016.

Poncho wouldn't be able to perform effective CPR in a real life-or-death situation, but his high adorableness quotient certainly wouldn't hurt to have around. And his tail-wagging prowess is truly legendary.